Malayalam filmmaker Shrikumar Menon has been arrested in a cheating case, police said.

Advertisement

Alappuzha police officials had reached his home in Palakkad on Thursday night and took him into custody.

Advertisement

The charge against Shrikumar Menon was he had collected around Rs one crore from an Alappuzha businessman but failed to honour the agreement to make a film.

Shrikumar Menon time and again has the habit of courting controversies. In 2019, he was let off on bail by police after questioning him in the complaint given against him by actress Manju Warrier for defaming her.

Shrikumar has directed Warrier in Mohanlal-starrer “Odiyan” as well as in several ad films.

In 2018, he had an issue with legendary writer and Jnanpith awardee M.T.Vasudevan Nair over a script.

What are your thoughts on Shrikumar Menon’s arrest? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa To Have A ‘Pan-India’ & ‘Out Of The Box’ Music Album Reveals Rockstar DSP

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube