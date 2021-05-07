Stylish star Allu Arjun is all set to win out hearts once again with Sukumar’s Pan India release Pushpa. While the teaser that was recently unveiled received a lot of love and appreciation, we are all super excited to know what’s in store when talking about its music. Now the film’s composer, hitmaker Devi Sri Prasad (Rockstar DSP), has opened up about it.

Advertisement

While promoting his recently released track, Seeti Maar from the Salman Khan starrer Radhe, DSP got candid about the music of his next, aka Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. Read on to know all he said.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP spoke about his next, Pushpa – starring Allu Arjun in the lead.DSP said, “It’s a terrific subject as Sukumar always comes out with something out of the box and puts his heart and soul into it. I don’t understand, how he surprises us with his choices again and again.”

Rockstar DSP added, “Rangasthalam touched everyone’s heart despite being so commercial, and with Pushpa, he has expanded his way of narration. It’s massy, yet resonates Sukumar’s style of filmmaking. Everything is so rustic, earthy and rugged and Allu Arjun (known as Stylish Star) as blended himself into the subject.”

DSP further added that the music of the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa would be in sync with the vision of Sukumar. Talking about it, Devi Sri Prasad said, “Sukumar narrated me the subject and asked me to think of something wild, so the music here is very out of the box. It’s rugged and the sound of songs is going to be grand.”

Devi Sri Prasad added, “It’s a Pan-Indian film and we will be giving the Pushpa album in Hindi as well. Bunny (Allu Arjun) is also very excited to release the album of the film.”

When asked about the process of composing music for the entire album, Devi Sri Prasad explained, “I listen to the script first with the dialogues because that’s what inspires me to create music. The tunes depend on how much script inspires and how much novelty can the script take. After satisfying the situation, then I try to tailor-make the tunes as per personality of the actor.”

How excited are you for the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa?

Must Read: KGF Chapter 2 Starring Yash To Be A ‘Long Long’ Ride, See What’s The Duration Of The Magnum Opus

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube