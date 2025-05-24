The wait is finally over! The Hindi version of Mohanlal’s blockbuster Malayalam film L2: Empuraan is now streaming on JioHotstar. After winning hearts in its original and dubbed South Indian languages, the political action thriller has expanded its reach with a Hindi release on OTT. (Via OTTplay)

Second Chapter Of The Lucifer Trilogy

L2: Empuraan, which hit theatres on March 27, 2025, is the second part of the Lucifer trilogy. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy, the movie picks up from where Lucifer (2019) left off. It comes after Mohanlal’s strong-willed character, Khureshi-Ab’Raam, and delves into the black universe of politics, power, and international conspiracies.

The movie also boasts a great cast and crew featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Abhimanyu Singh, and foreign actors Jerome Flynn and Rick Yune. The movie was shot in several global locations and is known for its high production value, gripping story, and strong performances.

Now Streaming In Hindi On JioHotstar

While the original Malayalam version, along with Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada dubs, were made available on JioHotstar back in April, Hindi audiences had to wait. Now, with the Hindi version finally released, viewers across India can enjoy the action-packed political thriller from the comfort of their homes.

L2: Empuraan is reportedly made on a massive budget of ₹170 crore (Via 123telugu) and has become the highest-grossing Malayalam movie ever. It is also the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 so far. The film was released in multiple formats including standard, IMAX, and EPIQ, adding to the cinematic experience.

The release of the Hindi dub has expanded the movie’s reach and is a part of the growing trend of pan-Indian releases. Even for those who haven’t seen Lucifer, this film can be watched as a standalone story, though fans of the first part will enjoy the deeper connections.

Production of the third and final part of the trilogy is expected to begin soon, making this a perfect time to catch up on Empuraan. So, if you’re a fan of intense thrillers with strong storytelling, now’s your chance to watch L2: Empuraan in Hindi on JioHotstar.

