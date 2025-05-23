Are you looking for a casual, easy-going comedy? Then look no further, Sree Vishnu has got you covered with #Single. It’s a blend of buddy-comedy and romantic-comedy that has struck a chord with audiences.

With an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10, the film has received a positive response from audiences. It hasn’t disappointed at the box office either, managing a India net collection of 21.3 crores against a budget of 14 crores in just 13 days (via Sacnilk). It now needs to earn only 5.38 crores more to be considered a hit.

Will that be possible? Maybe. The reception from critics has been generally negative, but as mentioned above, it hasn’t had a significant impact on the box office performance. However, online rumors suggest that the film might soon be available to stream on an OTT platform.

#Single: Plot

The film features two male leads, both insurance agents: Vijay, played by Sree Vishnu, and Aravind, played by Vennela Kishore. Both of them want to be in a relationship, and in their attempts to attract women, they end up doing some dumb and questionable things.

One day, Vijay finds himself infatuated with Purva, played by Ketika Sharma. While trying to woo her, he unexpectedly catches the attention of another woman, Harini, played by Ivana. Now, he has a decision to make: should he pursue the woman he likes, or should he accept the one who likes him?

#Single: Cast & Crew

The movie is directed by Caarthick Raju and written as a collaborative effort between the director Caarthick, Bhanu Bhogavarapu, and Nandu Savirigana. The film stars Sree Vishnu, Vennela Kishore, Ivana, Ketika Sharma, Kalpalatha, and VTV Ganesh.

Cinematography is handled by Velraj, with music composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar and editing by Praveen K.L. The film is produced by Allu Aravind, Koppineedi Vidya, Bhanu Prathapa, and Riyaz Chowdary under the banners of Geetha Arts and Kalya Films. Geetha Arts also serves as the film’s domestic distributor.

#Single: Expected OTT Release Date & Platform

According to 123Telugu, it is likely to premiere on Prime Video starting June 6, 2025. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the streaming platform.

You can check out the trailer of #Single below:

