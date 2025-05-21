On the occasion of Mohanlal’s birthday, the makers of Vrusshabha released the much-anticipated first look of the legendary actor. Clad in golden-brown armor with intricate dragon-scale patterns, Mohanlal embodies a mythical warrior-king. His flowing hair, thick beard, white tilak, and traditional ornaments give him a commanding and spiritual presence. Resting his hands on a massive sword, he exudes calm strength and determination.

Mohanlal shared the poster on social media, dedicating it to his fans and announcing the film’s release date as October 16, 2025.

Vrusshabha: An Epic Saga Rooted In Mythology & Culture

Directed by Nanda Kishore and produced by Connekkt Media and Balaji Telefilms, Vrusshabha promises a grand cinematic experience blending action, emotion, and mythology. The film is being shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, ensuring cultural authenticity and wide appeal.

Set to release in five languages — Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada — Vrusshabha aims to make a significant impact at the box office across India and beyond.

What To Expect From Vrusshabha

The film features large-scale battle sequences, emotionally charged drama, and visually stunning moments, with Mohanlal at the heart of the story. Backed by a strong production team, Vrusshabha is poised to be a major milestone in Indian cinema’s epic storytelling tradition.

