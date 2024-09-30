In a world where numbers and equations can feel overwhelming, 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu presents a heartwarming and relatable tale of a young boy’s struggle with mathematics. Despite a somewhat strong cast and a heartfelt narrative, the film fell short of captivating theater audiences with its authentic depiction of perseverance and the impact of support. As we dive into the world of 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu, we’ll look closer at the film’s cast, crew, and journey from its release on the big screen and beyond.

Plot

35 Chinna Katha Kaadu tells the story of Arun, a young boy who faces difficulties with mathematics. His challenges are exacerbated by a strict math teacher who shows little sympathy for him. As a result, Arun’s mother steps in to try to help him improve his math skills.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Nanda Kishore Emani, the film is co-written by Prashanth Vignesh Amaravadhi and Nanda Kishore Emani. The cast includes Nivetha Thomas, Abhay, Ananya, Arun Dev, Bhagyaraj, Gautami, Krishna Teja, Vishwadev Rachakonda, and Priyadarshi Pulikonda. Music is composed by Vivek Sagar, with cinematography by Niketh Bommi and editing by T.C. Prasanna. The film is produced by Siddharth Rallapalli and Srujan Yarabolu under the banners of S Originals, Suresh Productions, and Waltair Productions.

OTT Releases Date

The OTT release of 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu has been rescheduled. Originally set for September 27, 2024, the film missed its release date for undisclosed reasons. It is now slated to stream on Aha from October 2, 2024, in Telugu. The film previously hit theaters on September 6, 2024.

