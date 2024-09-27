Like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn has had a difficult time, witnessing more failures than successes at the box office. His latest release, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, was another disappointment. But the romantic thriller co-starring Tabu is now releasing online. Scroll below for the OTT release date, digital platform, and more details!

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Plot

The story revolves around a couple who calls it quits after 23 years of togetherness after the husband (Ajay Devgn) gets involved in multiple murders. He’s sentenced to undergo life imprisonment, but after getting pardoned after 22 years. Tabu, aka Vasudha, has moved on and gotten married to someone else. But there will be one last meeting, and with such a criminal record, it will be a thrilling ride!

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha OTT Release Date

Ajay Devgn and Tabu starerr is now available for online streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It was released today, i.e., on September 27, 2024. Hopefully, the film will garner massive viewership on digital platforms and redeem itself after a disappointing box office journey.

Box Office Run

AMDKT arrived in theatres on August 2, 2024. It received mixed responses from the audience and suffered from low footfalls. At the box office, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha made lifetime collections of 12.20 crores in India and was declared a flop. Here’s hoping things will change on OTT, as it did for Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

More about AMDKT

Jimmy Sheirgill, Shantanu Maheshwari, and Saiee Manjrekar are in the supporting cast. Neeraj Pandey directed the romance thriller. It was one of the biggest disasters of 2024. It gained a Rotten Tomatoes score of 0% with no positive reviews and an average rating of 5.5%.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: The Tribe Trailer Review: Alanna Panday & Alaviaa Jaaferi’s Reality Series Screams Rich Life, Lots Of Drama & Digs At Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News