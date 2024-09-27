OTT platforms have given the chance to who’s who of Bollywood to rise and shine. Mothers of Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and others are enjoying their reality TV series, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, on Netflix. Now, Amazon Prime Series is coming up with a show featuring Alanna Panday, Jaaved Jaaferi’s daughter Alaviaa Jaffrey, and 3 other famous social media influencers. It’s a journey towards making it big away from Bollywood in the US. Scroll below for our trailer review.

What is The Tribe about?

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday started an influencer marketing agency in Los Angeles called Collab Tribe. They’ve worked with renowned international brands like YSL, Too Faced, and Charlotte Tilbury, among many others. Based on the business, this story is about five influencers who fly to the US through content creation to make a living there. The nine-episode unscripted series is a Dharmatic Entertainment Production. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig serve as executive producers.

The Tribe cast

The Tribe features Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry. It also stars Hardik Zaveri, the angel investor of Collab Tribe.

Trailer Review

The trailer begins with Hardik Zaveri giving a little insight into the life of the 5 “rich brats”. Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaffrey, and others have been brought to Los Angeles to live, travel, and create content together. There’s a lot of drama, from who will get a personal room in the villa to the catfights over personal and professional reasons.

All in all, the reality TV series promises a lot of glamour, drama, and a glimpse of what a rich life is truly like! There also remain unmissable digs at Bollywood, as Alanna calls it a “bubble,” stating there’s much more in the world to look forward to. While on the other hand, Jaaved Jaaferi’s daughter calls B’Town “toxic.”

When & where to watch The Tribe?

The Tribe Prime Video in India, along with 240+ countries and territories worldwide, on October 4, 2024. It will be available in Hindi, with subtitles in English.

