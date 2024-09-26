Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira has been hailed as one of his finest performances, garnering widespread critical acclaim. The film, a remake of the Tamil hit Soorarai Pottru, tells the inspiring story of a man who dreams of making air travel accessible to the masses. After a theatrical run, the film will be now out on OTT very soon.

Akki’s portrayal of the determined and visionary protagonist has been particularly lauded. Critics have praised his ability to convey a range of emotions, from grit and determination to vulnerability and joy. His performance has been described as powerful, heartfelt, and inspiring. As the film drops on Disney + Hotstar, the outpour of love continues.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, Sarfira also stars Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan in key roles. It was released in theatres on July 12. Unfortunately, despite positive reviews from all over, the film failed to leave any mark at the Indian box office. It earned praise for Akshay Kumar’s performance and the overall filmmaking.

Known for his action-packed roles, Akshay Kumar proved his versatility by stepping into the shoes of a complex and emotionally driven protagonist.

At Koimoi, Sarfira was rated 4 out of 5 stars, and the review read, “After a long time, we have a biopic that is full of entertaining sequences and not just seriousness. Akshay Kumar has been having a bad patch since 2021’s Sooryavanshi, and this one deserves to end the dull phase.”

Coming to OTT release, Sarfira is premiering on Disney + Hotstar on October 11, 2024. So, get ready to enjoy Akshay’s earnest performance in the comfort of your home.

