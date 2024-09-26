Universal Pictures/Blumhouse’s critically acclaimed horror film Speak No Evil will soon be available on VOD and Digital platforms. James McAvoy will be available to watch from the comfort of your home less than a month after its release in theaters.

The $15 million remake of the 2022 Danish film Speak No Evil stars James McAvoy and Aisling Franciosi as the British couple, Paddy and Ciara. They invite an American couple, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy, whom they met on vacation, to their country estate.

The plot description for the movie reads, “When an American family is invited to spend the weekend at the idyllic country estate of a charming British family they befriended on vacation, what begins as a dream holiday soon warps into a snarled psychological nightmare.”

Speak No Evil At The Box Office

The film was released on September 13, 2024, and grossed over $11 million in the opening weekend. It has so far grossed $43.9 million worldwide. Speak No Evil was also widely praised by critics. It has an 83% “fresh” rating based on 186 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

The RT critic’s consensus reads, “Harnessing sick suspense from the glimmer in James McAvoy’s eye, Speak No Evil is the rare remake that hushes up concerns of ‘been there, done that.'”

OTT Release Date

Despite the box office success, Speak No Evil has received an early Digital streaming release date. The upcoming highly anticipated releases The Wild Robot and Joker might have precipitated the studio’s decision to air the film on streamers.

According to When To Stream, Speak No Evil will be available to stream on Premium Video On Demand and digital platforms from October 1, 2024. Viewers can rent the Film for $19.99 for a 48-hour period on AppleTV+. In addition to Apple, the film will also be available to rent on multiple digital platforms, including Prime Video and VUDU.

Check out the latest Hollywood News on Koimoi!

Must Read: Despicable Me 4 Box Office (Worldwide): Gru & His Minions Gear Up To Hit The $950M Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News