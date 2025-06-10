Hollywood filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is all geared up for the theatrical release of his next superhero movie, Superman, starring David Corenswet as the titular protagonist. Slated to hit the big screens on July 11, 2025, the highly anticipated film marks the beginning of the newly imagined DC Universe. In an exciting update for movie lovers, James Gunn recently revealed (via X) that some fans will get to watch the film before its wide theatrical release.

How To Watch Superman Before July 11? And What’s The Catch?

In his recent post on X, James Gunn revealed that Superman will have an early access screening on July 8, 2025, at 7 PM, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. But there’s a catch: the screening will take place only in select theaters across the U.S., and access will depend on ticket availability. Tickets go on sale starting June 10, but only Prime members will be eligible to book. You can check out his X post below.

If you’re an @Amazon Prime member, it’s time to #LookUp! #Superman is coming to a theater near you for early-access screenings – tickets go on sale tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/MfxZkVHakX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 9, 2025

A Win-Win For Superman, Amazon & Fans

Superman’s early access screening feels like a win-win scenario for everyone involved — the filmmakers, Amazon, and the fans. James Gunn’s eagerly anticipated superhero flick could build early buzz and word-of-mouth hype because of this. For Amazon, it’s a smart move to drive Prime subscriptions. And some lucky fans will get to see Superman before everyone else. The only potential downside might be that some early viewers might leak spoilers before the film’s official release.

Superman – Plot & Cast

James Gunn’s Superman ostensibly focuses on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The film also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, among others.

Superman Trailer

