Tom Cruise, often hailed as the flagbearer of blockbuster stunts, is known for throwing himself into danger on screen, sometimes literally. But in one instance, it wasn’t for a scene or a headline that he played the hero. It was to pull a co-star out of harm’s way, in real life.

While Spielberg once credited the Top Gun: Maverick star with “saving Hollywood” by pushing for theatrical releases, Tom Cruise may have done something even more personal in the late ‘80s: saving The Karate Kid and The Boys star—and one of the ’80s’ most iconic actresses—Elisabeth Shue from a deadly helicopter accident while filming Cocktail.

What Happened On The Set Of Cocktail

In 1988, Cruise starred in Cocktail, one of his career’s biggest romantic hits, opposite Elisabeth Shue, who by then was a household name and a national crush. But despite its sun-kissed aesthetic and breezy vibe, the film’s shoot brought its fair share of chaos. From sweating it out under the Jamaican sun to perfecting flamboyant bartending “stunts” with military precision, the experience was far from a typical adventure in the Caribbean. Things took a darker turn when the crew brought in helicopters for aerial shots — a staple in Cruise’s career long before the Mission: Impossible films took flight.

While a chopper was landing one afternoon, Shue stepped away from the monitor to review some shots. What she didn’t realize was that she was walking directly toward the still-spinning tail rotor.

How Tom Cruise Saved Elisabeth Shue’s Life

According to aerial camera operator Bill Bennett, who recalled the incident in a resurfaced social media post, the danger wasn’t minor, via The Sun. Tail rotors don’t wait. “If you walk into it, it will kill you instantly,” he said. And Shue, unaware, was seconds from doing exactly that, for she not just walked but ran toward the crew as the helicopter momentarily landed.

According to aerial camera operator Bill Bennett, the danger was real and immediate. A tail rotor is a risky business that doesn’t wait, and walking into one can be instantly fatal. As Shue unknowingly moved toward the helicopter, there was no time to call out a warning. Cruise acted on instinct — lunging forward, grabbing her legs, and tackling her out of the way.

Elisabeth Shue Got Angry At Tom Cruise — Temporarily

Bennett wrote that Shue was furious at first and yelled, “Why did you do that?”— not realizing how close she had come to serious injury or worse. But as the helicopter’s spinning blades passed by just feet from where she’d been, the shock set in. Her anger turned into pale-faced disbelief. Cruise had, in Bennett’s words, “truly saved her life.”

Tom Cruise, typically private about off-camera heroics, reportedly confirmed the incident, according to The Sun. It might not have made the final cut of Cocktail, but in the long list of Cruise’s death-defying moments, this one might be the most important — and the most human. Ironically, it came in what is notoriously considered the weakest film in both their careers.

