Tom Cruise has been entertaining movie lovers across the world for more than four decades and has starred in several acclaimed films like A Few Good Men, the Mission: Impossible series, Magnolia, Minority Report, Edge of Tomorrow, and American Made, to name a few. But the first film that truly brought the veteran Hollywood star global recognition was Tony Scott’s aerial action-drama Top Gun.

When the film hit theaters in 1986, it was a never-before-seen big-screen experience for the audience and has stood the test of time even after 40 years. Many Top Gun fans may already be aware that the original film and its sequel, Top Gun: Maverick, were re-released in theaters on May 13, 2026. And they’re still running in select locations.

Top Gun & Top Gun: Maverick 2026 Re-Release Performance

During their 2026 re-release, both Top Gun films have together earned $6.3 million at the domestic box office and $6.8 million from overseas markets so far, taking their re-release worldwide tally to $13.1 million, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Top Gun On Par With Ocean’s Eleven Domestic Earnings

This has taken the first film’s domestic total to $183.4 million. In doing so, the 1986 classic has now matched the North American earnings of Steven Soderbergh’s slick heist flick, Ocean’s Eleven, which starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts. The 2001 film also earned around $183.4 million domestically.

And now, the Tony Scott-directed film is just inches away from surpassing the domestic total of Scarlett Johansson’s MCU movie, Black Widow. Keep reading to find out how much more Top Gun needs to earn to outgross it at the North American box office.

Top Gun (1986) vs. Black Widow – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Top Gun (1986) – Box Office Summary

North America: $183.4 million

International: $177 million

Worldwide: $360.4 million

Black Widow – Box Office Summary

North America: $183.7 million

International: $196.1 million

Worldwide: $379.8 million

The above figures show that Top Gun needs to add another $0.3 million to its domestic total to outgross Black Widow in North America. Since it is still playing in some theaters, it has a chance to surpass that figure. At the worldwide box office, however, the MCU film is ahead of the Tom Cruise-starrer by roughly $19.4 million, and surpassing that figure is unlikely during its 2026 re-release. That said, the final re-release numbers will be out in the coming days.

What’s Top Gun All About?

Top Gun features Tom Cruise as Maverick, a talented yet reckless Navy pilot who gets a golden chance to train at the elite Top Gun school for the best fighter pilots. When the tragic death of his best friend shakes him to the core, Maverick must find a way to overcome his grief and prove his mettle in a high-stakes aerial combat mission.

Top Gun – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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