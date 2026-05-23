Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer Chand Mera Dil has opened to a positive response at the box office. The ticket windows are congested, but Vivek Soni’s directorial made a good opening, despite all odds. It has also scored the second-highest opening for a romantic film in 2026. Scroll below for the day 1 report!

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 1

The official figures are out, and Chand Mera Dil collected 3.31 crore net on its opening day. The makers pulled off a unique strategy. They made tickets available at Rs 149 before 5 PM and Rs 199 during the evening and night shows on the opening day. This helped drive footfalls, amid strong competition from Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2, and other releases.

The word-of-mouth is positive, as fans are loving Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s performances. Besides, the music is a strong talking point. All’s well so far, and the romantic drama should showcase good growth over the weekend. Including taxes, the gross opening comes to 3.90 crore.

Makes 145% higher opening than Lakshya’s theatrical debut!

Lakshya made his theatrical debut with Kill in 2024. The action thriller earned 1.35 crore net on its opening day. In comparison, Chand Mera Dil has registered 145% higher day 1 collection, which is a big win for the actor.

In its lifetime, Kill had accumulated 24.95 crore. Ananya Panday co-starrer has the potential to surpass that mark in its opening week. Exciting times ahead!

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 1 Summary

India net: 3.31 crore

India gross: 3.90 crore

More about the romantic drama

Chand Mera Dil opened to an impressive 8.3 rating on BookMyShow. It was released in theatres on May 22, 2026. The romantic drama is produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions.

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