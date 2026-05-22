Pure, unadulterated romance is back in Bollywood, as Ananya Panday and Lakshya have put decent numbers in the genre! Ever since the soulful trailers and late-night playlist chartbusters of Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil started taking over social media, the film was expected to open better than other romantic dramas of the year.

In 2026, audiences have heavily leaned toward high-octane actioners and horror comedies, and a grounded, mature modern love story has pulled off an opening better than other films of this genre that arrived in 2026.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 1 Estimates

On the opening day, May 22, Friday, Chand Mera Dil earned in the range of 3 – 3.2 crore at the box office, over 4,944 shows with an occupancy of 15%. The non-holiday has laid a decent opening, and the film would grow from here after a good word-of-mouth.

To truly appreciate the impact of this romantic drama, we might look at the opening day numbers of the other two romantic dramas that arrived this year – Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din, and Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur’s Do Deewane Seher Mein!

Do Deewane Seher Mein pulled off 1.25 crore on day 1, while Ek Din opened at 1.15 crore at the box office. Chand Mera Dil has performed almost 150% higher than these numbers.

Now that the initial target youth audience has given Vivek Soni‘s film a fair trial, everything depends on the critical word of mouth. With reviews praising the mature script and the career-best acts of its leading pair, the movie is set to garner better numbers over the weekend.

If family crowds and urban audience decide to hit the theaters over Saturday and Sunday, Chand Mera Dil can easily target a 10 crore opening weekend net. The love story has struck its first successful chord, and now it’s all about maintaining the rhythm!

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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