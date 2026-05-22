The box office domination of Georgekutty is moving at a brilliant speed! While Friday was expected to have a dip due to a working day, Mohanlal’s thriller Drishyam 3 still registered a very minimal dip! The early trends flowing in for Day 2 indicate that despite the mixed word of mouth surrounding its loose screenplay pacing, the film has surpassed some major milestones yet again!

In just 48 hours of its theatrical release, the film has officially elevated its status to become the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 at the worldwide box office! In fact, the film came incredibly close to achieving an even bigger milestone, falling short by less than 4 crore to snatch the third spot!

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 2 Estimates

On the second day, May 22, Friday, Drishyam 3 earned in the range of 11 – 12 crore in India. This is a minimal drop from the opening day’s 15.85 crore at the box office. The film earned 43.71 crore worldwide on the opening day. On day 2, the film earned 20 crore overseas.

In India, the film registered an occupancy of 44.5% in the theaters for 4886 shows! The film jumped in the evening and the night shows, as it collected only 3 – 4 crore by 2 PM on May 22.

With the film sitting pretty at an estimated global gross of 76 – 78 crore, the real magic is set to unfold on Saturday and Sunday. The film will move past the 100 crore mark over the weekend, making it one of the fastest Malayalam films in history to enter the 100 crore club worldwide.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Vaazha 2: 238.46 crore Aadu 3: 121.31 crore Patriot: 80.51 crore Drishyam 3: 76 – 78 crore* (in 2 days) Athiradi: 54.69 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 40.63 crore Chatha Pacha: 33.47 crore Prakambanam: 20.86 crore Pallichattambi: 14.49 crore Ashakal Aayiram: 12.71 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2026 here.

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