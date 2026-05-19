George Clooney and Amal Clooney are one of the most celebrated power couples. While George is known worldwide for his successful Hollywood career and is a great businessman, Amal is known as a human rights lawyer with a reputation built entirely on her own.

Even though they come from two different worlds and have built success in two different careers, together they make a successful, wealthy couple. Today, in 2026, their total net worth is in the hundreds of millions of dollars, driven by Hollywood careers, successful deals, brand endorsements, and investments.

George Clooney Net Worth In 2026

George Clooney is an American actor, screenwriter, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and activist with a net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, but his net worth comes primarily from his other business ventures and brand investments outside the film industry.

How George Clooney Built His Massive Fortune

George Clooney built a massive fortune through Hollywood success, business ventures, and endorsements. After rising to fame through the hit medical drama ER in the 1990s, he earned $100,000 per episode. Later, he became one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, earning up to $20 million per film, such as Ocean’s Eleven and Gravity, along with royalties and residuals. Films like Wolfs further boosted his earnings to around a $34 million salary.

A major turning point came in 2013 when Clooney co-founded Casamigos Tequila with friends. The brand was later sold to Diageo in a deal worth up to $1 billion, resulting in $150 million in after-tax proceeds. He also earned millions through long-running endorsements with Nespresso, alongside income from production projects and property investments. To date, this endorsement deal has paid him $40 million.

Amal Clooney Net Worth In 2026

Amal has a net worth of $50 million, which she has built over the years on her own. Her wealth came primarily from her highly successful career as an international rights lawyer with additional streams of income.

How Amal Clooney Built Her Fortune

Amal Clooney had built a reputable professional career for many years before marrying George Clooney in 2014. Additionally, she is recognized globally for handling large-scale international cases, including those involving Julian Assange and Nadia Murad. The primary focus of her practice includes genocide, press freedoms, and international criminal law.

In addition to her career as a lawyer, Amal Clooney also teaches law at the University of Oxford. She earns income from teaching law and public speaking, as well as from consulting for the United Nations.

Her estimated net worth of $50 million is comprised of fees from her legal practice, consulting projects, speaking engagements, book royalties, and investment returns.

George & Amal Clooney’s Combined Net Worth

Now, both together as a couple have a net worth of $550 million. While living a life of luxury, they have also built the Clooney Foundation for Justice, providing free legal help to victims of human rights abuse, and are also supporting educational projects across the world, investing in meaningful social change and equal access to justice.

Inside The Couple’s Luxury Lifestyle

The Clooneys live at a level most people only read about. Their best-known home is Villa Oleandra on Lake Como in Italy, which George acquired in 2022 for $30 million. They also have a $7 million estate in Berkshire, England, a vineyard in the south of France picked up for $7.5 million, and an apartment in New York City. Their property alone is estimated to be worth at least $100 million. Amal Clooney owns an additional $13 million mansion in Laglio, Italy, and the couple also once owned a vacation home in San Lucas, Mexico.

Inside The Clooney Foundation & Their Philanthropy

Wealth is only part of their story. Beyond their careers and properties, they founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice, an organization that funds access to legal support for human rights victims and backs educational programs across some of the world’s most underserved communities. That level of genuine involvement is what separates the Foundation from typical celebrity charity associations, and it’s earned them respect far beyond Hollywood and the courtroom.

George and Amal Clooney built their $550 million fortune through talent, timing, and a willingness to work well beyond their comfort zones. George went from TV actor to business owner, selling a tequila brand for $1 billion. And Amal carved out a place among the world’s top lawyers, then kept building on it. In 2026, their wealth is a reflection of two people who took their careers seriously and made smart moves along the way.

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