Ocean's Eleven Franchise At The Box Office: Despite Brad Pitt & George Clooney's Star Power, The Cumulative Sum Stands Below $1.5 Billion

Not including the original 1960 film, the four-film Ocean’s Eleven franchise is not the most successful in box office history. The films with a star-studded cast, including mega movie stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt, failed to crack the top 20 of highest-grossing franchises after earning under $1.5 billion worldwide.

Granted, the top spots are taken by live-action franchises (Marvel, Star Wars, James Bond) with over ten films under their belt. However, the Ocean franchise comes up short even compared to franchises with four to five movies. For Instance, Indiana Jones, starring superstar Harrison Ford, has grossed over $4 Billion worldwide with just five films. Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible Franchise has grossed over $8 billion worldwide with eight films. The first four films made close to $2 Billion worldwide.

Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 remake of the original Ocean’s Eleven movies has yet to prove itself to be as lucrative as other franchises in Hollywood. The remake of the 1960 movie, starring Frank Sinatra as Danny Ocean, starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts. The star-studded affair was released in theaters in 2001 and became a beloved blockbuster, grossing over $400 million against a budget of $85 million. Ocean’s Eleven remains the highest-grossing film in the franchise to date.

The first movie’s success spawned two sequels, all directed by Steven Soderbergh. However, the two films failed to ignite the box office, earning under $400 million each.

A decade later, an all-female spinoff, Ocean’s 8, directed by Gary Ross, hit the big screen but failed to echo the success of Soderbergh’s reboot. The 2018 film starring Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett is the lowest-grossing film in the franchise. With George Clooney and Brad Pitt set to reprise their roles in the upcoming film Ocean’s 14, let’s take a look at the franchise’s box office performance (via The Numbers)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) – $450.7 Million

Oceans Twelve (2004) – $362.9 Million

Oceans Thirteen (2007) – $311.7 Million

Oceans 8 (2018) – $297.7 Million

Oceann’s franchise has earned $1.4 Billion worldwide.

