Alien: Romulus is set to reach yet another milestone days after overtaking Alien: Covenant’s global take to become the second highest-grossing film in the franchise. The sci-fi horror shows no sign of slowing down after smashing multiple records at the box office worldwide.

After less than three weeks in theaters, the Fede Alvarez-directed film became the highest-grossing horror movie in 2024, officially surpassing the $261.5 million worldwide total of A Quiet Place: Day One. The indie horror flick Longlegs came in third with $102.6 million. The three films are the only horror movies to cross the $100 million mark this year.

Alien: Romulus is now set to reach another massive box office milestone overseas. It is only $3 million short of closing on the $200 million mark internationally. Currently, the film has made $197.1 million internationally and $92 million stateside. With a worldwide total of $289.1 million, Romulus is $11 million shy of passing the $300 million mark.

With a production budget of $80 million, Alien Romulus has already made a significant profit at the box office. Romulus could become the highest-grossing movie in the franchise to date. The title is currently held by Ridley Scott’s prequel Prometheus with $403.3 million in 2012.

Meanwhile, 2017 Alien: Covenant ended its run with $240.8 million in 2017. Alien: Romulus’s crown as the highest-grossing horror film could be stolen by Tim Burton’s sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is gearing up to earn over $140 million worldwide in its debut weekend. The film, which will be released on September 6, is reportedly tracking to make over $100 million domestically and over $35 million overseas. Romulus made $42 million in the domestic debut weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince: Did Snape Really Kill Dumbledore?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News