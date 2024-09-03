Alien: Romulus has gained more popularity in China than in its home turf, North America. This is evident in the film’s box office collections. The sci-fi installment by Fede Alvarez is already the second highest-grossing film in the franchise both domestically and globally, and a large chunk has been contributed by China. Keep scrolling to know more.

It is the seventh installment in the Alien franchise and is performing outstandingly at the cinemas. It toppled the Marvel biggie Deadpool & Wolverine for some time from the domestic box office chart. At the North American box office, 2012’s Prometheus is ruling at #1 with $126.47 million collections.

According to Variety’s report, Alien: Romulus’ performance at the China box office has outperformed the film in the US. The report revealed that an estimated $8.9 million was collected between Friday and Sunday, based on data from the consultancy firm Artisan Gateway. The movie has reached a $93.1 million cume at the Chinese box office, which is higher than the movie’s US cume.

Fede Alvarez helmed Alien: Romulus collected $90.61 million in the United States, which was lower than the China cume by a significant margin. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie collected $14.1 million in the UK, $12.6 million in Korea, $9.4 million in France and in Mexico it collected $7.1 million. Additionally, in Australia, it collected $5.3 million, another $5.3 million in Spain, $4.9 million in Germany, and $2.9 million in Hong Kong. It will be released in Japan next week.

Alien: Romulus has collected $194.7 million at the international box office. The movie has collected $285.31 million at the worldwide box office. The R-rated sci-fi movie was released on August 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

