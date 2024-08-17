Fifty Shades is a very popular film franchise that catapulted Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan to unparalleled fame. The franchise was based on the erotic novels by EL James, so the movies had some explicit R-rated scenes, which are not unknown to audiences. The actors might have made it look pretty easy onscreen, but Dakota once revealed that they were emotionally quite hard to film. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The first movie, Fifty Shades of Grey, came out in 2015 and was followed by two sequels. The franchise, as per The Numbers, was made on a budget of $150 million, which is the entire trilogy. It earned 782.8% more at the global box office, collecting $1.32 billion. The 2015 flick was directed by Sam Taylor Johnson, and the last two parts were by James Foley.

Dakota Johnson played the main lead of Anastasia Steele, and Jamie Dornan portrayed Christian Grey. Before the release of Fifty Shades of Grey, the actress reflected on her thoughts about her erotic movie in an interview with Vogue. She mentioned, “I wanted to be involved because it’s so different. And it’s an intense love story.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey star called the movie beautiful and continued, “I’ve never seen anything like it. But it’s confusing to the brain—I still can’t look at it objectively or wrap my head around it. The parts of the movie that are difficult to watch were even more difficult — and emotionally taxing — to shoot.” Not only that, Dakota Johnson even called the experience terrifying yet exciting.

She said, “It’s just the most insane thing to be a part of. I’ve never experienced anything like this; I don’t think anyone has. It’s terrifying — and it’s exciting.” Dakota became famous for her role as Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades movies.

On the professional front, Dakota was last seen in Madame Web, which was a big box-office failure. She is currently filming Materialists alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

Recently, Dakota Johnson has been in the news as rumors of her alleged breakup with Chris Martin were all over the media. Her rep, however, confirmed to Page Six that the reports are untrue and that the couple is happily together.

