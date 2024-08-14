Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, several iconic heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe departed, including Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, and Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. Endgame served as the climactic finale to the Infinity Saga, where the surviving Avengers battled to undo Thanos’ destruction once and for all. This epic confrontation led to the deaths and retirements of several beloved heroes, but it wasn’t the end for all.

Although MCU’s original Avengers team marked the end of Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Widow, one of these actors has already returned to the MCU and the other has been confirmed to appear in Phase 6; the third left might return soon too.

Return of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

Endgame concluded Evans’ character’s journey perfectly, but it didn’t stop Evans from reprising his Fantastic Four character in the recent Deadpool & Wolverine. Phase 5 of MCU saw Evans’ Human Torch returning in Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine. On the other hand, MCU also revealed that Downey is returning to the MCU, but with a new role of a villain, Doctor Doom, in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

While it was unlikely for Evans and Downey to return to the MCU, this update significantly raises hopes of the return of the third lost Avengers, real soon. Johansson is the only main MCU character left to return to a new role in the MCU. After she sacrificed herself for the Soul Stone in Avengers: Endgame, she did appear in 2021’s Black Widow, however, it didn’t do justice to the audience. Moreover, there were several rumors about a solo Black Widow movie, providing a backstory of Romanoff’s history and her upbringing. However, in Phase 4 Black Widow chose to ignore this, hinting that there are several stories of Black Widow’s MCU timeline that can be explored.

Will Scarlett Johansson Return to the MCU?

Despite Johansson’s departure from the MCU as an actor, she is still tied with the franchise as a producer on a secret project. While the details are under wraps, she said in a conversation with Comicbook.com, “It is still happening. Yes. It is still happening, [but] not currently because nothing is happening right now. We’re all sort of in this holding pattern as we wait out the writers’ strike and potentially our own guild strike, and so on and so forth… Right before the strike, we were in the middle of developing it, and now everything is at a simmer.”

While she may not be starring in the project, Johansson as the producer can be marked as her return to the MCU.

