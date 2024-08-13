Henry Cavill has won over Marvel fans with his appearance as a Wolverine variant in Deadpool & Wolverine. The fandom has accepted his portrayal as the clawed mutant. Hugh Jackman portrayed the role for about two decades, and people never imagined anyone else in that part until now. But did you know that long before Cavill became popular as Superman, the MCU star portrayed the DC character once? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Cavill impressed everyone with his charm and infectious smile. He gained unparalleled fame as Superman and appeared in that role for the first time in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. Meanwhile, Hugh has been playing the part since 2000’s X-Men. Henry’s cameo in the MCU movie was a massive surprise for all and has opened doors to several possibilities, and the fans can’t wait to see more of him in the future. They believe Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios will treat him right and better than what he got from the DC.

An old clip has resurfaced showing Hugh Jackman in the classic red and blue Superman suit and has gone viral on social media platform X. It was reportedly over a decade before Henry Cavill stepped in the role. According to reports, it was when Hugh hosted Saturday Night Live in December 2001, around a year after appearing as the Marvel character in X-Men. It was the eighth episode of the 27th season of SNL and during the release of his movie Kate & Leopold, as per Slash Film.

Hugh Jackman’s SNL Superman was allegedly based on Christopher Reeves’ version of the superhero. The SNL sketch featured a weird conversation between Hugh, aka Clark Kent, and Jor-El [Clark Kent’s biological father], which Will Ferrell portrayed. Jor-El tries to have small talks with Kal El, but it gets uncomfortable. Hugh looks amazing in that suit, and the internet approved him for the part, including the Henry Cavill fans.

One of the users wrote, “Honestly, two pretty good castings.”

Another said, “Man really wore a classic Superman outfit before a classic Wolverine suit it took 20 YEARS!!!!”

Followed by one saying, “Hugh Superman.

“I bet this was the original plan for Superman Returns,” stated one fan.

Another fan wrote, “the reality we deserve!!!”

Followed by, “He looks the part I’ll give him that.”

And, “Now that is hot.”

Check out the clip here:

is that fucking hugh jackman superman https://t.co/fAKzazRRvg — medi🏳️‍⚧️ (@themedineer) June 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill’s appearance in the MCU has sparked several speculations that he might be the Wolverine of the MCU, the sacred timeline since Hugh Jackman’s Logan went to Earth-10005 with Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool. Deadpool & Wolverine recently crossed the $1 billion mark and still runs successfully in the theatres. It came out on July 26.

