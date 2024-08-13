Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine is the latest addition to the billion-dollar club, and it is not a small feat to achieve, especially post-COVID. Only a handful of movies, including the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer, have managed to earn this milestone at the global box office. The pandemic was hard on everyone, and people were forced to follow social distancing, which had an adverse effect on the movie business, too. Scroll below to get the entire list.

Marvel has been having a tough time after 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which is the second movie post-COVID to experience this amount of success after Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel Studios is rejoicing at the time because of the unprecedented success of the latest release.

Deadpool & Wolverine recently reached the one-billion mark. It has earned $493.9 million at the North American box office, and the movie has collected $536.24 million internationally, taking the global cume to $1.03 billion. At the North American box office, the movie has recently surpassed Avengers: Age of Ultron and The Phantom Menace to become the #22 highest-grossing film ever in the US.

It is the latest addition to the $1 Billion club post-COVID, and before that, movies like Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick, James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way of Water, and Spider-Man: No Way Home joined in.

There are eight movies on the list, and Deadpool & Wolverine is the eighth film to join the club. Check out the complete list here:

Deadpool & Wolverine [2024]- $1.03 billion

Inside Out 2 – $1.59 billion

The Super Mario Bros Movie [2023]-$1.36 billion

Barbie [2023]- $1.44 billion

Jurassic World: Dominion [2022] – $1.001 billion

Top Gun: Maverick [2022]- $1.49 billion

Avatar: The Way Water [2022] – $2.32 billion

Spider-Man: No Way Home [2021]- $1.92 billion

More about Deadpool & Wolverine-

The Time Variance Authority offers Deadpool a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but instead recruits a variant of Wolverine to save his universe from extinction.

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Emma Corrin, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman, is still trending and keeps impressing audiences. The MCU movie was released on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Achieve A Rare Feat At The Box Office As A Couple With Their Movies, Deadpool & Wolverine And It Ends With Us – Find Out!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News