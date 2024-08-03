The fans are widely celebrating Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, and the results are reflected in its box office collections. It has already crossed a significant milestone in just a week of its theatrical release. Hugh has been playing the character since 2000, and it was every fan’s dream to see him in the comic-accurate yellow costume, and it finally happened. However, did you know that Hugh once thought it was a blessing that he never had to wear those yellow spandex in his career as he played Logan? Scroll below for the deets.

In the X-Men movies, the team wore black leather suits inspired by Keanu Reeves’ Matrix wardrobe. He has been playing the character for a long time. Fans could hardly imagine any other actor in that role and were left heartbroken when Hugh took retirement from the part after 2017’s Logan. Besides the X-Men movies, Hugh had three stand-alone film, excluding the recent MCU flick.

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Hugh Jackman once told FemaleFirst that it was a blessing that he did not have to wear the yellow comic-accurate suit of the X-Men member. The Deadpool & Wolverine star said, “One of the blessings is that I don’t have to wear Spandex, I think it’s safe to say that me and yellow tights don’t get on!” We believe he would disagree with that now, as one of the loudest cheers was when Logan appeared on the screen in his suit.

In a separate interview with Collider, Hugh Jackman once said, “There were a couple of things I couldn’t work out how to do. Fans always say, ‘When are we gonna see you in the blue and yellow spandex? We’ve gotta see that shot’.”

He continued, “We tried a little bit in The Wolverine, but it didn’t happen—on that plane, at the end, he opens up a box, and there’s the suit. I think that ended up getting cut.” Fans wanted to see him in that yellow suit for a long time, and when pictures from Deadpool & Wolverine’s sets went viral on social media, it piqued the fans’ interest tenfold.

About Deadpool & Wolverine –

Hugh Jackman wore the yellow suit throughout the movie, and it was a sheer delight for the fans. Seeing him and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool on screen made the theatres erupt in whistles and hoots. The movie collected a magnificent $211.43 million on its opening day. It has reached the $298.57 million cume in the US and $332 million overseas. At the worldwide box office, the Marvel movie has reached the $630.57 million cume.

