Deadpool & Wolverine was a fun outing for every Marvel fan, and the reviews are highly favorable. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer continues its winning streak in China and has recorded the second-biggest Thursday of 2024. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Deadpool 3 has been a force to reckon with at the China box office. Despite reduced screens due to local competition, it has beaten Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol 3, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, The Flash, and others to score some of the biggest days for comic book movies in the post-Covid era. And on Thursday, it very well lived upto the expectations again!

Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (China)

On day 7, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman scored the biggest Thursday for comic book movies in the post pandemic era. As per Luiz Fernando, It made box office collections of $2.4 million from 71,000 screens. It is to be noted that the screen count was decreased by 2,000 from Wednesday.

Despite that, there was only a 10% drop from earnings made on Wednesday. It has also surpassed the earnings made by Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, which earned $1.9 million from 92K screens in 2023.

The 7-day total now stands at $35.6 million.

Scores 2nd biggest Thursday of 2024

There are more reasons to celebrate as Deadpool & Wolverine has scored the second-biggest Thursday of 2024. It is only behind Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which played over 112K screens and benefitted from a holiday, earning a total of $14 million back in April.

To face competition from 2 new releases in China

There has been a further reduction in screen count on Friday as Deadpool & Wolverine will be competing with two new local releases at the China box office. Around $319K has been added from pre-booking sales from over 58K screens. Only time will tell how well this Shawn Levy’s directorial holds up today.

