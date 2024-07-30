Despite the release of multiple movies this month, Despicable Me 4 has held its ground and has now beaten Dune 2’s numbers to become the second highest-grossing movie in the United States. The animated feature’s collection helped the franchise become the highest-grossing animated film franchise, and it is now on its way to achieving new milestones. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Denis Villeneuve movie was the sequel to his 2021 movie, based on Frank Herbert’s novel. It featured Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh among the ensemble cast. Denis’ movie was the highest-earning movie of this year for a long time until Inside Out 2 took the crown. It has now been pushed further below because of the Illumination animation, which aims to cross the one-billion mark at the worldwide box office.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Despicable Me 4 scored a strong $14.6 million on its fourth weekend in the United States. Despite Deadpool & Wolverine‘s release and losing 502 theatres, the movie faced a drop of just 40.2%. In North America, the Despicable Me 4 movie has reached the $291.4 million cume. It will cross the $300 million mark in the US this week.

Despicable Me 4’s $291.4 million US cume has beaten Dune 2’s $282.1 million domestic run. The Illumination animation will be the second movie to cross the $300 million mark in North America after Inside Out 2, which has collected $613.72 million. Despicable Me 4 aims for a $355 million-$375 million run in North America.

The Illumination animation is also doing really well in the international markets, grossing $387.94 million. Allied with the domestic cume of $291.4 million, the global collection has reached $679.31 million. The movie was released in theatres on July 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (China): Beats Aquaman 2 & Becomes 2nd Biggest Monday For Comic Book Movies Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News