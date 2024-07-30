Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed Aquaman 2’s numbers to score the second biggest Monday for comic book movies post-COVID. It is also on the second-highest Monday of 2024, only behind Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The Marvel biggie is rapidly smashing and creating new records at the box office across the globe. Ryan Reynolds’ Wade is truly proving to be the Marvel Jesus. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 was released in December last year, and with that, fans bid goodbye to the old DC Universe. The movie faced delays and was controversial with Amber Heard’s association. It was kind of a mess. Meanwhile, Marvel pinned a lot of hope on Deadpool 3 for the last few failures, and content-wise, Marvel was getting grilled by critics and fans.

Marvel can breathe a sigh of relief for the moment, as the word of mouth for Deadpool and Wolverine is strong, and it is doing really well at the cinemas. It is among the movies that earned $200 million on their debut in the US with its $205 million+ opening. In China, too, Deadpool 3 scored the second biggest Monday post-COVID for comic book movies in China, as per Luiz Fernando’s report.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine grossed a strong $3.5 million on Monday, beating Aquaman 2’s $3.2 million marginally. Deadpool 3 played over 75K screenings, whereas Aquaman 2 had over 95K screenings. However, Ryan Reynolds’ Marvel biggie stayed under Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3‘s $3.6 million. The latest MCU movie hits a $27.6 million 4-day cume in China. It also recorded the second highest scoring Monday of 2024 for Hollywood only under Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $4.1 million, and the MonsterVerse movie played over 144K screenings.

About 87% of Saturday tickets were bought during the day and 13% during pre-sales, so Deadpool 3 has a solid walk-up business. The movie has collected $375K in pre-sales for Tuesday when it will play over 74K screenings. Deadpool & Wolverine were released in the theatres on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

