Professionally known as the Russo brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo gave Marvel some of the biggest blockbusters, including Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man played a significant in the creation of the MCU. The Russo brothers and RDJ will return to the MCU again, and the fans will not be more thrilled about this announcement. However, today, we brought you a throwback to when the Russo brothers noted the importance of Tony Stark’s iconic MCU line and admitted it was a defining moment for the MCU superheroes. Scroll below for the deets.

At the San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced the Russo brother’s return to MCU to direct Avengers 5, aka Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. The 5th Avengers movie will feature RDJ in the villainous role of Victor Von Doom aka Doctor Doom. Many things might be playing in people’s minds; for example, how will they explain why Doctor Doom looked like Tony Stark when he faced Earth-616 heroes? Anyway, RDJ’s career got a second chance because of Marvel, and when the studio goes through a rough patch, the Oscar-winner returns to bring back that glory.

However, some of Marvel’s lost glory has already been restored with Deadpool & Wolverine’s release. Hugh Jackman‘s return and his team-up with Ryan Reynolds are reflected at the box office, which is definitely positive. Now, back to Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, when they said that Robert Downey Jr’s character Tony Stark’s ‘I Am Iron Man’ moment defined MCU superheroes. He said that for the first time in 2008’s Iron Man, and it defined what it meant to be a hero in the MCU.

In an interview with GQ, the Russo brothers spoke about 2008’s Iron Man and how it set the tone for the MCU. Joe said, “Favreau really did set the tone for the Marvel Universe in that film. It is a distinctive tone from other superhero films in a way that it marries humor with spectacle. And it spawned 22 films.” For the uninitiated, Jon Favreau directed Iron Man, who plays Happy Hogan in the MCU.

Anthony added, “I think that the tone that was set there was what made us want to become a part of the MCU one day.” In the end of the 2008 film, Iron Man, when Robert Downey Jr’s character Tony Stark reveals to the world that he is Iron Man, is a defining moment in the Marvel universe, as per the Russo brothers.

Joe said, “Tony Stark’s ‘I am Iron Man’ moment is really the moment that defines superheroes in the Marvel universe. It’s presented to the audience [that] he is the first known superhero … the first known hero in that universe.” He added, “Of course, if you’ve seen Captain Marvel you’ll know that she and Captain America came before him, but he is the linchpin to what will be the Avengers moving forward.”

The Russo brothers also revealed that Iron Man made them want to be a part of the Marvel Studios. Anthony said, “I remember watching the original Iron Man movie in the movie theater; it made a huge impression on both Joe and I. And particularly, the end of the film when he says, ‘I am Iron Man,’ because up until that moment, superhero movies had been so focused on secret identities and etcetera. For him to actually just blurt it out at the end of the movie like that… We have a very subversive approach to how we like to look at storytelling and sort of think about pop culture, and that moment was so sort of brilliantly and unexpectedly subversive that it really excited us.”

The Russo brothers gave the Marvel Studios movies worth more than $6 billion, and they will be back in the director’s chair for Avengers: Doomsday with Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom. Previously, Stan Lee had said that RDJ was born to play Iron Man, and he is undoubtedly an exceptional actor. Hence, it will be interesting to see him play the antagonist role. He played outstandingly in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, earning his first Oscar. Avengers: Doomsday will be released in the theatres in 2026.

