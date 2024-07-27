Christopher Nolan is a hard taskmaster who allegedly does not allow cellphones on the set or too many bathroom breaks. Once, Anne Hathaway claimed that he does not allow chairs. He has given the world some outstanding movies, and one has to pay some price to achieve that. The director is very particular about his work, and Christian Bale once understood that very well. Bale and Nolan worked on The Dark Knight trilogy and The Prestige.

The filmmaker reportedly had a rule that no one was allowed to enter the editing room. But Bale once broke that rule and tried to enter. The Oppenheimer director was reportedly offended by his action and gave him a subtle warning, but the Batman actor mentioned that Nolan was ‘polite’ about it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

In an interview with GQ, Christian Bale once revealed that after The Dark Knight Rises actor Heath Ledger passed away, Bale was asked whether or not there was any concern about the movie anything would be altered or changed. While speaking about that, Christian revealed that he once tried to get inside Christopher Nolan’s editing suite but was ‘politely’ asked to go!

Christian Bale recalled, “I believe you should respect somebody’s work – don’t change it. That is his art – if you want to call it that. And it would be disrespectful to go and deal with what was captured on film in a different way than had Heath been alive. But, as I say, that is out of my hands.”

Speaking of Christopher Nolan, Bale added, “Chris is a very private director, and there’s certainly no way he’d be letting me into the editing suite. I tried once; I got a very polite ‘F*** off.'”

Christopher Nolan is undoubtedly an exceptional director, and The Dark Knight is one of his greatest movies, especially because of Heath Ledger‘s iconic Joker, which is still one of his most remarkable performances.

Sadly, Heath passed away after filming Nolan’s movie and could not even see it released in the theatres. The actor received a posthumous Academy Award for his portrayal of Joker.

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight earned $158.41 million on its debut weekend. The movie collected $534.23 million in the US and $473.46 million overseas, taking the worldwide haul to $1 billion.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bianca Censori Wears The Tiniest Bikini Top With High-Waisted Shorts, Continuing To Defy Restaurant’s Dress Code, “Needs To Be Charged With Indecency,” Say Netizens!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News