People have been reportedly asking for a ban on Bianca Censori for her complete disregard of LA restaurant Chateau Marmont’s business casual dress code. Bianca has once again left everyone stunned with her crude outfit for a lunch outing with Kanye West. The netizens are yet again infuriated with the Yeezy architect and have voiced their opinions on social media. Scroll below for more.

In the past few weeks, the couple has been papped multiple times at the Los Angeles hotspot, and every time, Bianca wore something absolutely opposite to their dress code. Recently, Kanye was seen protecting Bianca from getting papped, and it was a rare sight for online users as the rapper used to post pictures and videos of her wearing near-nude clothes.

Recently, Bianca Censori went on a lunch date with Kanye West at Los Angeles’ Chateau Marmont wearing ‘barely there’ clothes, as per The Mirror US. The pictures have been posted on social media platform X by a fan page and on Instagram by BackGrid USA. You can check out the Instagram post here. Kanye’s wife wore a nude-colored micro bikini top that barely covered her assets. It was paired with high-waisted shorts.

For footwear, Bianca Censori opted for closed-toe black stiletto heels. Her hair was parted and slightly messy, with some traces on her face. Like always, Bianca wore minimal makeup while her husband was covered in his signature all-black ensemble from head to toe.

Kanye West wore a black hoodie, matching sweatpants, and dark sunglasses. Speaking of Bianca Censori’s crude outfits, a hotel valet told Daily Mail, “She always dresses like that. She comes here all the time. I always know when she’s here because there’s always a lot of paparazzi.” As per reports, her outrageous attires have people calling for her to be banned from several restaurants in LA for indecent exposure.

Anyway, social media users have expressed similar opinions on social media platforms. One user wrote, “She needs to be charged with indecency.”

Another said, “Pls, someone donate her a wardrobe idc what anybody wears, but it feels forced.”

One person commented, “All the money in the world, and she’s got no clothes…”

Another quipped, “Indecent.”

“She deserves to be in jail for public indecency,” wrote another netizen.

And, “She will need a lot of therapy sessions once the honeymoon phase is over.”

Check out the pictures here:

Bianca babyyy, should we expect that Yzy swim???? pic.twitter.com/bq5aVZvvYT — Ye Bianca (@Yeanca4lyf) July 25, 2024

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Will Rowling’s Harry Potter Series Bring Back Its Original Cast? Know Whether Harry, Ron, & Hermione Will Take Over Hogwarts Again

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News