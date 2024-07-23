Disha Patani is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry today. She started her journey with a Telugu film in 2015 and gained recognition with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actress was the first beauty pageant runner-up and a fitness freak. Her sense of style always amazes us, and because of that well-toned body, every outfit looks as if it was made for her only. A few years back, Disha posted a picture of her in a sparkling black dress, which left us speechless.

Disha has worked in movies as part of some ensemble casts like her most recent release, Kalki 2898 AD, then Ek Villain Returns, and Malang. She has also been in movies such as Baaghi and Radhe. Her looks from the Ambani wedding stood out, and even the ones from the Cruise, which was a part of the pre-wedding bash. From the sequin saree to the strapless lehenga choli, she looked ravishing in all of them.

Over the years, Disha Patani’s styling game has only improved; however, she has always been a ten, not slightly less than that. If you do not believe us, stick with us until the end as we decode one of her old pictures from 2022, in which she looked like a vintage heroine from a Hollywood movie. The actress posted the picture on her Instagram handle, which has over 61.5 million followers.

In July 2022, Disha Patani posted a carousel of pictures of her in a tightly fitted black outfit with a halter-style plunging neckline. The shiny fabric of the outfit looked like leather, and it had a thigh-high slit on one side. The black dress hugged her curves lovingly and accentuated them perfectly. She styled it with sleek black heels and carried a small grey purse with a braided handle.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress wore classic makeup to complement her beautiful dress. For makeup, Disha opted for dewey sheer foundation and nude blush. In her mascara-laden eyes, she wore thinly lined eyeliners, and her lips were painted in classic bold red. The black dress and red lips combo never fails to woo the admirers.

Disha Patani went accessory-less for the look and styled her medium-length hair in vintage Hollywood style, parted on the side featuring waves on one side carefully placed framing her face. She posed in style for the pictures. Check out the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

On the professional side, after Kalki 2898 AD, Disha Patani has yet another big release coming up in October this year. She will appear in Suriya-led Kanguva, which will also feature Bobby Deol.

