Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly an adept performer who has done some outstanding movies. Her performance in the latest film, Kalki 2898 AD, is gaining a lot of appreciation from the fans and critics, too. The movie starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles is enjoying massive success at the box office. One scene is being discussed heavily on social media: the fire sequence when DP’s character, Sum 80, or Sumathi, escaped the Complex, literally walking through the fire. It has now been compared with her other film, Padmaavat.

The sci-fi thriller by Nag Ashwin is a huge success at the box office, and every actor has done their part really well. The movie has been in the cinemas for 26 days and has surpassed 1000 crores worldwide. DP’s iconic scene is still getting a lot of applause even though the film’s director mentioned that the fire scene is his favorite in an interview.

Deepika Padukone was widely acclaimed for portraying Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmaavat. The Jauhar scene towards the end of the movie gave goosebumps to viewers, and something similar happened when Deepika’s Sumathi walked through the fire in her pregnant state in Kalki 2898 AD. The fire scene in Kalki has become one of the film’s iconic scenes, and it has stayed with the audience for a long time despite its release in theatres around a month ago. In both instances, Deepika’s presence on screen is nothing short of eye-grabbing, evoking powerful emotions and leaving a lasting impression on the audience.

In addition to Padmaavat, the iconic fire scene from Kalki 2898 AD drew comparisons to the popular HBO series Game of Thrones’ central character, Khaleesi, played by Emilia Clarke walking out of the fire. It highlights the impact of Deepika Padukone’s performance globally.

Just as Khaleesi commands dragons with an air of authority and mystique, Deepika’s characters wield their own forms of power and allure, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide. It is again and again proven, how Deepika and fire have a connection with the visuals when it came of Jauhar, created an iconic visual and same is happening in the theatres with her film Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone’s pregnancy on and off screen makes it even more iconic. As Nag Ashwin recently shared in his interview, “There is no Kalki without Deepika.” The audience’s excitement only peaked in theatres when they witnessed the most-talked-about scene, and the footfall continues to be a testimony to the success that the film is basking in worldwide.

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan starrer Kalki 2898 AD by Nag Ashwin was released on June 27.

