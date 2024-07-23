Following the success of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire and Kalki 2898 AD, fans are all excited about Prabhas’s upcoming films. He’s one of the Indian actors at present who isn’t taking many breaks and is moving on to the next projects one after another. Amid a lineup full of interesting films, the actor’s next with director Hanu Raghavapudi is enjoying a solid buzz on the internet, all thanks to its casting rumors. Keep reading to know more!

After Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD, the actor has potential blockbusters in the kitty in the form of The Raja Saab, Salaar 2, Spirit, and Kalki Part 2. Apart from these films, he’ll also be seen in Hanu Raghavapudi’s next film, but an official announcement is yet to come. If reports are to be believed, the film is titled ‘Fauji,’ and it is learned that the actor will play an Indian soldier who works for the British army.

While the speculations about Prabhas’ character in the film have already left his fans excited, the latest rumors suggest that Iman Esmail, who is a popular social media influencer and dancer, is being considered to feature in the biggie. However, it is still not clear whether Iman is in the race to play a female lead or a supporting role.

Apart from Iman Esmail, Mrunal Thakur’s name is also doing rounds to play a female lead opposite Prabhas. Interestingly, Hanu Raghavapudi’s last film was Sita Ramam, which had Mrunal as a female lead. Apart from these two names, it is even rumored that a Pakistani actress, Sajal Aly, is also being considered for the film.

Reportedly, Hanu Raghavapudi has started following Iman Esmail on Instagram, and Iman has started following Prabhas, which has added fuel to the rumors related to her casting in the film.

