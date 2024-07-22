When Lakshmi Manchu Took A Swipe At Allu Arjun's Characterization in 'Pushpa'

Manchu Lakshmi, known for her candid nature, often expresses her opinions without hesitation, which has led to some controversies. Like her father, Mohan Babu, she doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind, even if it attracts criticism.

Recently, an interview with Manchu Lakshmi has been circulating on social media. During this interview, she was asked which film she preferred between Baahubali and Pushpa. She responded with caution, knowing her answer could spark a new controversy.

Manchu Lakshmi revealed that she has issues with how the lead character is portrayed in Pushpa. She particularly dislikes the objectification of women in the movie. She expressed concern that when a popular actor like Allu Arjun behaves in a certain way on screen, it might influence the audience, especially those from rural areas, to imitate such behaviour. “I feel bad about that,” she stated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popcorn Telugu (@popcorn_telugu)

Despite her criticisms, Manchu Lakshmi clarified that she admires Allu Arjun and loves the film Pushpa. However, this does not mean she approves of the character he portrays. Her remarks highlight how powerful cinema’s influence can be on societal attitudes and behaviours.

The film Pushpa had already generated controversy upon its release, particularly due to a specific car scene that many viewers found objectionable. Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead in the movie, and the audience well-received her character, Srivalli.

Looking ahead, the sequel Pushpa 2 is highly anticipated and will be released on December 6. Directed by Sukumar, the movie has generated enormous expectations from fans worldwide.

Manchu Lakshmi’s forthrightness in addressing such sensitive topics reflects her commitment to social responsibility, even if it means courting controversy. Her comments have sparked discussions on the impact of film characters on real-life behaviour, underscoring the power of cinema in shaping societal norms.

Must Read: Vijay Sethupathi Was In Tears While Filming This Scene In Nithilan Swaminathan’s Maharaja

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News