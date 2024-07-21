Known for his powerful performances, Vijay Sethupathi’s role in Maharaja deeply affected him, especially during a key scene and the actor talked about the same.

Maharaja has received immense praise and is a major box office hit. In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi opened up about a particularly emotional scene that left a lasting impact on him. He described how the plot, which involves a disturbing case of sexual assault resonated with him on a personal level.

In the movie, Vijay Sethupathi’s character narrates a robbery incident to the police. However it is later revealed that he is actually referring to a traumatic event involving his daughter. During the third retelling of this story, Vijay Sethupathi found himself unable to hold back his tears as the reality of the scene struck him deeply. He explained, “The first two times I was in control but the third time the tears were real.”

As a father himself Sethupathi felt a profound connection to the character’s pain. He expressed his hope that no one should ever experience such a horrific situation. His portrayal aimed to evoke empathy and understanding among viewers highlighting the importance of compassion in society.

Sethupathi also praised his co-star Anurag Kashyap’s acting method noting how Kashyap fully immerses himself in his roles. This dedication to their craft is evident in the powerful performances both actors deliver in Maharaja.

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, Maharaja released on June 14 in the theaters and captivated audiences with its engaging screenplay and unexpected twists. The film became the first in Sethupathi’s career to gross over 100 crores at the box office. Its success continues on Netflix where it was released on July 12 and quickly gained popularity.

