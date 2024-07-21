Anirudh Ravichander is currently the most sought-after music director in Indian cinema. His work is well known for elevating a film’s pre-release buzz and creating a lasting impact of characters by giving them unforgettable background scores. We have seen some films in the past that were highly successful due to Ani’s powerful music. So, it’s quite obvious that the makers are happily paying him a lucrative sum as a salary. Even for Indian 2, he reportedly got a hefty paycheck.

Ani has delivered several unforgettable tracks and background scores in the past. Last year, we witnessed his three chartbuster albums, Jawan, Jailer, and Leo. Apart from the songs, the BGM (background music) of these films also became a rage among audiences. Out of these three biggies, Ani created a new record with two films.

For those who don’t know, Anirudh Ravichander was reportedly paid a staggering 10 crores for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, making him the highest-paid Indian music composer, surpassing AR Rahman’s 8 crores. For Leo, he reportedly got 8 crores, making him the highest-paid music director in the history of Kollywood.

Now, again, with Indian 2, Anirudh Ravichander has created history by enjoying the biggest-ever paycheck for a music composer in the history of Tamil cinema. Yes, he has surpassed his own 8 crores remuneration of Leo, and it is learned that he got 10 crores for the Kamal Haasan starrer.

Unfortunately, despite taking such a hefty amount, Ani failed to deliver a single chartbuster song with Indian 2. Even the background music was passable. Just after the release of the film, Ani faced harsh criticism for giving a poor composition for such a big film.

Up next, Anirudh Ravichander has some big projects in the kitty in the form of Devara: Part, Vettaiyan, and Coolie. Reportedly, he is said to be busy with almost a dozen upcoming big films.

