Despite his busy career, Dulquer, remains devoted to his family. Dulquer is the son of the legendary superstar Mammootty who continues to be a shining star at 72.

Dulquer Salman, often called DQ is known for his strong family values and charming personality. Born in Kochi to Mammootty and Sulfath, Dulquer has an elder sister named Surumi. Dulquer pursued Business Management in Indiana before returning to India. In 2011 he married Amal Sufiya and they have a daughter named Maryam. The couple is admired for their loving relationship and often attracts attention at public events with their pictures and videos frequently trending on social media.

Dulquer Salman’s Film Career

Dulquer started his film career in 2012 with Second Show directed by Srinath Rajendran. Before acting, he worked at an IT firm in Dubai but left due to the job’s monotony. His debut was unique, featuring an action crime film with a cast of newcomers. His breakthrough came with the film Ustad Hotel, directed by Anwar Rasheed and written by Anjali Menon, which remains one of his most memorable performances.

Despite setbacks like Theevram not performing well at the box office, Dulquer’s career gained momentum. He collaborated with director Martin Prakkat in ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi where he also debuted as a playback singer. In 2013 he showcased his versatility with roles in the adventure-thriller Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi and his first full-fledged romantic movie Pattam Pole.

In 2014 Dulquer Salman did the Tamil film Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (titled Samsaaram Aarogyathinu Haanikaram in Malayalam). The Tamil version was well-received though the Malayalam version didn’t fare as well. He then starred in Bangalore Days directed by Anjali Menon which became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films.

In 2015 Dulquer’s performances in 100 Days of Love and Mani Ratnam’s O Kadhal Kanmani solidified his reputation as a romantic hero. His role in Charlie earned him his first Kerala State Award for Best Actor. The film was later remade in Marathi and Tamil.

Between 2016 and 2017 Dulquer continued to impress with roles in Kali, Kammatipaadam, Jomonte Suvisheshangal, Comrade in America (CIA) and the anthology Solo directed by Bejoy Nambiar. His 2018 debut in Telugu cinema with Mahanati where he portrayed the iconic actor Gemini Ganesan brought him widespread acclaim. That same year he entered Bollywood with Karwaan, co-starring Irrfan Khan.

Dulquer’s filmography has since become even more diverse. He appeared in films like Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, Varane Avashyamund and Sita Ramam. His recent Bollywood ventures include Chup: Revenge of the Artist and the Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs. In Malayalam cinema, he was last seen in King of Kotha and made a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. His upcoming project includes the lead role in Lucky Baskhar.

