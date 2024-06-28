Kalki 2898 AD, starring Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Prabhas as Bhairava, Deepika Padukone as SUM80 aka Sumathi, and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin, is now out in theatres. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film received positive reviews from the critics. The story is a blend of Hindu mythology and science fiction set in a dystopian future.

Nag Ashwin’s film is inspired by the Hindu mythology saga of Lord Vishnu’s last avatar, Kalki. Along with showing the post-apocalyptic world in Kashi, the film also has scenes from the Mahabharata. Along with a brilliant cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, there are also several cameos that surprise us. From Dulquer Salmaan to Mrunal Thakur to Vijay Deverakonda, the list is quite interesting.

(SPOILERS Ahead)

List of Kalki 2898 AD Special Appearances:

Krishnakumar as Lord Krishna

Krishnakumar worked in the 2010 film ‘Kadhalagi’. While his face is not entirely shown, the actor appears as Lord Krishna at the beginning and towards the film’s end.

Malvika Nair as Uttara

Malvika Nair plays Uttara, Abhimanyu’s wife (Arjuna’s son). Ashwatthama kills Uttara’s unborn son.

Mrunal Thakur as Divya

Actress Mrunal Thakur plays a pregnant woman in the film. The Complex believes the baby she’s carrying in her womb is god.

Ram Gopal Varma as A Street Food Seller

Well, this one was a surprise. Director Ram Gopal Varma also has a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD. He’s a street food seller in the movie and has a hilarious scene with Prabhas’ Bhairava.

Dulquer Salmaan as ‘The Pilot’

Prabhas‘ Bhairava has a backstory, and Dulquer Salmaan’s The Pilot has a crucial role in it. Watching Dulquer on screen will leave a big smile on your face.

SS Rajamouli

If you are a fan of Baahubali movies, you will enjoy the banter between SS Rajamouli and Prabhas’ Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD. The scene between the duo will leave you in splits.

Vijay Deverakonda

There have been many rumours about Vijay Deverakonda having a special role in Nag Ashwin’s movie. Well, the rumours are true. The Arjun Reddy star plays the courageous and skilled warrior Arjuna.

Some other stars who have a special appearance in the sci-fi movie are Faria Abdullah, KV Anudeep and Srinivas Avasarala.

