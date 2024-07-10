As the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty, Dulquer has already made a significant impact in the Telugu film industry with his previous works, Mahanati (2018) and Sita Ramam (2022), both of which were major commercial successes and established him as a star in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Recently, we saw Dulquer in a cameo role as young Bhairava’s adoptive father in Kalki 2898 AD. Although his last Malayalam movie, King of Kotha (2023), was a flop, Lucky Bhaskar is generating a good amount of pre-release hype. Let’s hope for the best with this new venture.

Plot of Lucky Bhaskar

Set in the late 1980s, Lucky Bhaskar explores the world of a financial mafia. Dulquer plays an ordinary bank cashier who rises to wealth after masterminding a significant scam.

Cast and Crew of Lucky Bhaskar

Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Bhaskar features Dulquer Salmaan in the titular role and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. The supporting cast includes Ayaan Sohan and Kishore Raju Vasistha. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, with Nimish Ravi as the cinematographer and Navin Nooli editing the film. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya.

Promotional contents of Lucky Bhaskar

The teaser and promo song have been launched in multiple languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The promo song showcases Dulquer Salmaan as a loving father and devoted husband, highlighting his family life. In contrast, the trailer portrays him as a diligent bank clerk who is frugal despite having substantial savings. Towards the end of the trailer, he is seen discussing gambling.

Release Date of Lucky Bhaskar

The release date has been revised and set for September 7, 2024, is the final one. Dulquer Salmaan announced this update via X. According to sources, the latest change in release date was influenced by the delay of Pawan Kalyan’s film They Call Him OG, which was postponed due to his political commitments.

This 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐤𝐚 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐢, Get ready to experience #LuckyBaskhar's unforgettable journey on the Big Screens! 💫🏦 Worldwide Grand Release on 𝟕𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐄𝐏𝐓 in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil & Hindi Languages🤩#LuckyBaskharOnSept7th ✨💴 #VenkyAtluri @gvprakash… pic.twitter.com/vugVsRRShn — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) July 8, 2024

