Indian 2 On The Way, But Kamal Haasan's Powerful Line In Kalki 2898 AD Echoes Through Time

Kamal Haasan is celebrated for his ability to masterfully portray a variety of roles, whether as a hero, villain, comedian, or character artist. Recently, his performance in the film Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, left a significant mark even though Prabhas played the lead role. Kamal Haasan’s depiction of the character Supreme Yaskin caught everyone’s attention, especially his final dialogue, which had a profound impact on the audience.

In the film’s climax, Kamal Haasan delivers a powerful line: “Jagannatha Ratha Chakralu Vastunayi..” This line, spoken in his unique voice, energized the theaters. It highlighted the importance of Kamal Haasan’s character within the movie’s universe. Interestingly, this line is taken from a poem by the legendary poet Sri Sri and is specifically from his work Mahaprasthanam. Kamal Haasan’s delivery of this line was so intense that it deeply resonated with the audience. Notably, Kamal Haasan had recited this very line in another film 44 years ago.

Back in 1980, Kamal Haasan starred in Akali Rajyam, directed by the legendary K. Balachander. In this movie, Kamal Haasan played a character who was a devoted fan of Sri Sri. Regardless of the situation—whether dealing with love, hardship, loss, hunger, or depression—Kamal’s character in the film would recite Sri Sri’s poetry. At one memorable point in the movie, Kamal’s character passionately says, “Jagannatha Ratha Chakralu Vastunayi…” Hearing Kamal deliver this dialogue in Kalki 2898 AD evoked the same powerful emotions as it did four decades ago.

அப்படினா #Kalki2828AD கிளைமாக்ஸ் டயலாக் ஆண்டவர் 1980 ல வெளி வந்த வறுமையின் நிறம் சிவப்பு படத்தில் பேசியதா.. அப்படினா..the climax dialogue is his own idea? This guy is simply phenomenal. Look how he connected the dots Good Observation @KamalEnKadhalan 👏👏#Kamalhaasan#Indian2 pic.twitter.com/cGVH3HfMkM — RajKamal (@Suryadev2004) June 28, 2024

Currently, Kamal Haasan is busy promoting his upcoming film Indian 2, set to release across India on July 12. Directed by Shankar, this film features Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. In Telugu, the movie will be released as Bharateeyudu 2. Subaskaran Allirajah has bankrolled the film under the banner of Lyca Productions.

