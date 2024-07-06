After years of anticipation, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 is finally ready to arrive in theatres. The countdown is in its final stage, and the film is just six days away from its grand release. The excitement is in the air, and considering the popularity of the legendary actor, the expectations for the biggie’s performance in the overseas market are high. Let’s find out how it is faring at the North American box office in terms of advance booking of premiere shows!

This Tamil vigilante actioner is a sequel to 1996’s Indian. Upon its release, the first installment received highly positive reviews from critics, and even the ticket-paying audience gave a big thumbs up. As a result, it emerged as a huge box office success in India and overseas. Over the years, it also attained a cult status. Apart from its original Tamil version, the dubbed Telugu and Hindi versions were also successful.

Now, as maverick director Shankar and Kamal Haasan are reuniting, the excitement is at its peak for Indian 2, and it’s clearly visible through the advance booking in North America (the USA and Canada). As per Venky Box Office, the film has sold tickets worth $200K for premiere shows. It equals 1.66 crores gross in Indian currency. This is a good start, as there are still six days to go.

In the USA alone, Indian 2 has sold tickets worth $165,935 for premieres, comprising 7,441 sold-out tickets in 885 shows across 315 locations. The number will get much bigger in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, S. J. Suryah, Bobby Simha, the late Vivek, and others. It releases on 12th July 2024.

