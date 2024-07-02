Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are two of the Tamil film industry’s most loved and biggest stars. The duo has given some of the most amazing and memorable superhits in their career. Both actors have a great fan following in the southern and northern India. Just once, in 1985, the superstars worked together in ‘Geraftaar’, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

After 1985, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have never shared screen space together. Bringing them together on screen again would give the audience the same joy as seeing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the same movie. So why haven’t they acted together in these 40 years? The Kalki 2898 AD star has now answered the same.

Kamal Haasan On Working With Rajinikanth

In an interview, the Indian 2 star said, “It’s not a new combination. We have done many films together. Then we decided not to work together. We are not like two competitors. We had the same mentor (Tamil filmmaker K Balachander). Unlike any other place, the competition is there, openly. But there’s no envy, and it’s two different paths.”

The Kalki 2898 AD actor further told Indian Express, “We also never make snide remarks about each other. We made this call when we were in our 20s; it’s not that we became older and wiser now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan has received appreciation for his appearance in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The actor will next feature in Shankar’s Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 film, which will hit the theatres on July 12, 2024. On the other hand, Rajinikanth will be next seen in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, a Tamil action drama. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil. It will hit the theatres on October 10, 2024.

Must Read: When Thalapathy Vijay Refused To Eat With Legend Mohanlal! Here’s Why You Won’t Believe What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News