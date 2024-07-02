Kalki 2898 AD is turning out to be a much bigger affair at the Indian box office than one thought it would be. The Hindi version especially has surprised everyone. With a lack of aggressive promotions, it felt like the biggie was going to lose a big chunk of potential business in the Hindi market. However, it stunned everyone by hitting a 100-crore milestone in just 4 days. With this, Prabhas has witnessed a surge in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Before the release of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas had 900 points to his credit, and now, as the Hindi version has entered the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, the actor has gained 100 points. With this, his total has gone up to 1000 points, thus leveling the score with Ranveer Singh, who also stands at 1000 points.

However, as the collection of Prabhas’ highest-grossing Hindi film (Baahubali 2 – 511 crores) is higher than Ranveer’s highest-grossing film (Padmaavat – 300.26 crores), the Baahubali star has been placed higher. He replaced Ranveer in 8th place. This is not it! When Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) enters the 200 crore club, the actor will also topple Hrithik Roshan, who is in the 7th position and enjoys a tally of 1100 points in the Star Ranking.

Despite leveling the score with Hrithik, Prabhas will replace him in the ranking, and the reason is the same. The collection of Baahubali 2 (Hindi) is higher than the collection of Hrithik’s highest-grossing film (War – 318 crores). To visit the ‘Star Ranking’, click here!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

