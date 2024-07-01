With 232.93% ROI, Munjya Soon To Dethrone HanuMan (Hindi) & Dominate No. 1 Spot In 'Most Profitable Indian Films Of 2024' List

Aditya Sarpotdar’s heartwarming romantic comedy, Munjya, is proving to be a box office juggernaut. The film has captured hearts across India and emerged as the most profitable Bollywood venture of 2024.

Munjya’s domestic dominance is undeniable. With a net collection of 99.88 crore, it has established itself as one of the top earners within the Indian market. Considering the additional taxes and fees levied on ticket sales, the gross India collection climbs to a robust 117.85 crore. The Abhay Verma-starrer’s financial success is a story of impressive growth across all theatrical markets.

Rather, the film’s success story continues. Munjya has garnered a promising 5 crore overseas, showcasing its international appeal. Combining gross India and overseas collections, Munjya‘s total worldwide collection after 24 days stands at a phenomenal 122.85 crore, solidifying its position as a major box office success.

Munjya” has been a huge financial success. It was made on a budget of 30 crore and has earned an impressive profit of 69.88 crore, resulting in a Return on Investment (ROI) of 232.93%. This makes it the second most profitable film of the year after HanuMan (Hindi), which made a profit of 241.17%. It is expected that Munjya will surpass HanuMan to claim the number one spot on the list. Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan comes in at third place with an ROI of 132.30%, followed by Article 370, starring Yami Gautam, with an ROI of 110%.

Produced by the critically acclaimed Maddock Films, the horror-comedy boasts a cast brimming with talent. Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma bring a youthful charm to the lead roles, while seasoned actors Mona Singh and Sathyaraj lend depth and experience to the narrative. The film’s success is a testament to the enduring power of a well-crafted script, relatable characters, and a talented cast. Munjya proves that audiences still crave feel-good stories that entertain and leave a lasting impression.

With its theatrical run far from over, Munjya has the potential to further solidify its position. Munjya mania has gripped the nation, and it’s clear that audiences are eager for more heartwarming rom-coms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

