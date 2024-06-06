Mona Singh is known for speaking her mind, and in the past, we have seen her raising her voice often on any particular issue. Now, the actress has called out the paparazzi’s dirty mindset related to women and also slammed them for maintaining double standards over the bodies of men and women. While doing so, she made some hard-hitting remarks. Keep reading to know more!

Mona is a known face in the acting industry, and she got her breakthrough role in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin. After that, there was no looking back for her as she went on to grab some noteworthy films like 3 Idiots and was even a part of several successful television shows. While she likes to stay away from the cameras off the screen, the actress has raised her voice against the other actresses being scrutinized by the paparazzi.

While talking to News18, Mona Singh said, “They keep focusing on women’s bodies inappropriately. Will they do this to a man by zooming into their crotch when they’re walking? No, they won’t. But they do that to every woman.” Mona further slammed the paparazzi for anticipating the wardrobe malfunction.

Mona Singh continued, “Whether you attend an event or go to an award function, these are the kinds of videos you keep seeing of yourself. I think every woman actor should stand up and raise their voice against it. It’s really not cool what they do. It’s almost like they wait for some faux pas to happen.”

On the work front, Mona will be next seen in Munjya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film also stars Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj in key roles. It is scheduled to release on 7th June. It is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, and Amar Kaushik.

