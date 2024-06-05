Salman Khan has been a part of Bollywood since 1988, and his star power is unmatchable. He’s one of the most bankable stars in the industry, and fans literally worship him. Dabangg 2 actor Nikitin Dheer is now recalling a conversation with the superstar that will make you respect him more! Scroll below for the interesting details.

For the unversed, Nikitin Dheer worked with Salman in Dabangg 2. He played the role of the secondary antagonist, Chunni. In a new interview, the actor recalled an incident when Salman came with 50 bodyguards to shoot in a village, but they weren’t enough for his massive fan base. Most would be shocked to hear that actors from the film had to join his security team to protect him.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Nikitin Dheer added, “We actors also joined them in protecting him. Next day they had to double the cars for him. That is star power. Him just asking people to give him a way and them doing so is love. No money can buy that.”

Nikitin feels the best part about Salman is that he has a reality check. He revealed, “I asked him, ‘How do you feel knowing that even a person living under a rock knows you?’ He said, ‘It’s fine. When my time is bad, these are the same people who will abuse me. So, you have to know who you are.'”

Well, there’s a reason why Salman Khan is a superstar today!

On the professional front, Bhaijaan has a couple of projects in the pipeline, including Sikandar, The Bull, and an untitled film with Sooraj Barjatya, Tiger vs Pathaan.

On the other hand, Nikitin Dheer was last seen in Ranveer Singh led Cirkus. He will be next seen in AP Arjun directed Kannada film, Martin.

