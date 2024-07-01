As was expected, Kalki 2898 AD [Hindi] did quite well on Sunday, with collections jumping big over Saturday. It was always on the cards since Saturday evening shows were impacted by the cricket match, and hence, there were holdover audiences. Moreover, Sunday is anyways supposed to be big and add to that the fact that the nation was in a celebratory mood due to the World Cup win and that is further reflected in added footfalls. As a result, after having three consecutive days in the 20s, the film directly stepped into the 40s.

Sunday collections of Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) read as 40.15 crores and that’s simply superb because 2024 has been deprived of big numbers, something which only Fighter has managed this entire year. Even a double-digit day has been coming at a premium, 20+ has been scored only by Fighter, and now Kalki 2898 AD [Hindi] has got 40+ which is absolutely rare. Yes, last year, numerous films managed such collections with ease, but then 2024 is a different story altogether with the rebuilding phase on, and that’s what makes the run of Kalki 2898 AD [Hindi] all the more important.

This is the reason why now the biggest day so far of Kalki [Hindi] has managed to surpass the first day numbers of Adipurush [36 crores], a much-maligned film, and one isn’t complaining since audiences are at least back in theatres. Much of that is also a relative take on affairs, and for Kalki 2898 AD [Hindi], at least managing very good numbers is a big enough feat. Hopefully, that happens indeed with stability from Monday onwards, and the film further builds on the century that it has scored with 112.15 crores already in its kitty.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Did Vijay Deverakonda Charge Zero Fees For His Cameo In Prabhas’ Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News