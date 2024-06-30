Kalki 2898 AD finally took the much-needed leap as soon as the T20 World Cup chapter was over. The audiences are finally totally focused on Prabhas‘s magnum opus, which worked like a magical wand at the box office on Sunday, day 4, taking the global collection to the elite 500 crore club worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection – Day 4 Worldwide

According to the early trends, on the fourth day, Sunday, the film took a global jump of 20% from the previous day, Saturday. The magnum opus starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone collected approximately 120 crore at the box office worldwide on Sunday. On Saturday, the sci-fi flick collected 100 crore worldwide.

Kalki, in four days, has crossed 500 crore club at the box office worldwide. Overseas, the film has collected close to 150 crore in four days. The film is expected to grow over the week on a very fast pace beyond the 500 crore mark!

Kalki 2898 AD Daywise Breakdown

In four days, while the film has crossed the 500 crore mark, it still could not cross the close to 200 crore collection on the opening day.

Check out the day-wise worldwide collection of the magnum opus in the four days of its release.

Day 1: 191 Crore

Day 2: 96 Crore

Day 3: 100 Crore

Day 4: 120+ Crore*

Total: 507 Crore*

Fastest Films To The 500 Crore Club

Kalki is the sixth fastest Indian film to cross the 500 crore mark at the box office. With 507 crore worldwide, it stands sixth in the total number earned while crossing the 500 crore mark.

Here are the fastest Indian movies to cross the 500 crore mark at the box office.

RRR: 570 crore | 3 days

KGF: Chapter 2: 546 crore | 4 days

Pathaan: 542 crore | 5 days

Jawan: 521 crore | 4 days

Baahubali 2: 510 crore | 3 days

Kalki 2898 AD: 507 crore* | 4 days

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

