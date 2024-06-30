Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, is a phenomenon, and it will not stop at the box office easily. Moviegoers have been responding positively to it, as they appreciate Nag Ashwin’s filmmaking. The movie is moving ahead with significant numbers in all versions, and the Hindi dubbed version is among the top ten best weekends/first three days. Scroll below to check out its worldwide collections so far.

According to Box Office Mojo’s tally, Prabhas’ movie has raked in $1.85 million in North America, which is roughly around 15.42 crores INR. The movie is one of the top ten Indian openers, and this is the fifth time the Baahubali star has graced the list. The opening day numbers of this dystopian drama have beaten the Rebel star’s previous film, Salaar, and his controversial epic tale, Adipurush.

The sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD’s numbers are soaring with each passing moment, and the industry is waiting for the weekend numbers to come out. It is expected to set new records, like it created history by selling almost 93K tickets in an hour on Book My Show, dethroning Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan’s 86K ticket sales. It earned 149 crores gross at the Indian box office in just two days. Let’s check out the latest collections below.

Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Collections-

Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi dystopian biggie, Kalki 2898 AD, has amassed a staggering 218 crores net at the Indian box office in just three days. Including taxes, it equals 257.24 crores gross. In the overseas market, too, the film is enjoying a sensational run and has already crossed 100 crores gross. As of now, it stands at 120 crores gross. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the total collection stands at 377.24 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

More about Kalki 2898 AD –

The movie is reportedly the first installment in the Kalki Cinematic Universe and is inspired by Hindu scriptures. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD, and the story revolves around a select group of people on a mission to save Kalki, the unborn child of a lab subject, SUM-80.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan starrer Kalki 2898 AD was released on June 27 and is running successfully in the theatres.

